City using fed funds for infrastructure improvements
The Laurel City Council unanimously approved spending its $4.5 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act federal funds on ongoing infrastructure improvements.
Funds from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which is under ARPA,
are intended to provide continued relief from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a lot of latitude for how the money can be spent, and Laurel officials say this use falls under the “provision of government services in the best interest of its citizens.”
The city is claiming lost revenue of $4,508,308.76 and has already received half of that — $2,254,154.38 — and was expecting to receive the rest soon. The City Council — minus Councilman Kevin Kelly, who was absent because of a work emergency — voted 6-0 to use the money to pay for the replacement of water and sewer pipes and paving projects around the city.
In other business, the council also approved the purchase of a new SUV — a 2022 Kia Telluride — for Mayor Johnny Magee from low-bidder Laurel Ford at a cost of $47,320.
“He’s gotten good use out of the old one,” Councilman George Carmichael said, adding, “It was the same one Melvin Mack had.”
Council members also OK’d the purchase of a 2019 Ford F250 from low-bidder Kim’s in the amount of $45,335. They also approved travel for Laurel Police Department Investigators Doug Dickerson and Seth Crabtree to attend a four-day training seminar in Mobile, Ala., at an estimated cost of $849.98 and for Magee to attend a planning and development district planning conference in Biloxi.
In other matters, they granted a one-year special exception to zoning ordinances to allow Tyler Ulmer to operate a licensed massage therapist business at 1314 West 5th St., and they approved the second reading of a an ordinance to allow and regulate busking (street performances) in certain parts of the downtown area for those who get a free permit at City Hall.
They also approved the first reading of an ordinance that would make North 7th Avenue a one-way road from Audubon Drive to West 26th Street, open only to northbound traffic. The council also authorized the mayor and grant-writer Whitney Pickering to pursue recreational grant funds from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to construct Phase 2 of the Daphne Skate Park.
Resident Denise Bolton talked to the council about ongoing problems with trash on lots around her house.
“Laurel has a litter problem,” said Carmichael, who has spearheaded efforts to clean up his ward and the rest of the city. “I wish we had a magic wand to legislate pride.”
Magee is scheduled to give his annual State of the City address when the council meets starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.