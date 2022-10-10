The 12th annual PDI Reunion and other associated events are set for this Saturday, starting at noon and continuing into the crisp, fall evening with a fireworks finale.
The third annual “Richard Headrick Memorial Ride” will begin with registration at noon at Hellfighters USA, and riding in memory of the the organization’s founder “Rhino Man” beginning at 2 p.m. The cost is $25 for a single and $35 for a double, including a meal for each. Proceeds go to benefit the Mission at the Cross Recovery Center for men in addiction.
The Magnolia Cruisers’ Car Show, which benefits Make-A-Wish Mississippi, and a truck and jeep show, which benefits Mission at the Cross, will be one of the big attractions for the afternoon and evening. Registration for both begins at 2 p.m.
The block party begins at 5 p.m., where reunion-goers can check out all of the show-stopping vehicles while enjoying food and live music from The Bigbee Boys, The Classix and Davis County Band.
There will also be plenty of family fun, with a dunking booth, ax-throwing, a mechanical bull, corn hole and balloons. A fireworks show is set for 8:45 p.m.
