While the food truck won’t be ready until March 1, a popular downtown eatery cut the ribbon on its latest venture, Pearl’s Diner on Wheels.
“Who would have ever thought that Pearl’s Diner would be known nationally?” said Pearl Campbell, owner of Pearl’s Diner. “We’ve had people from all 50 states walk through our door and come to eat at our diner and from seven countries,” she said. “I’d like to give honor to God, who is the director, the carrier of my journey. I have enjoyed giving back to my hometown and see similarities from when I was growing up.”
Campbell said her first stop will be Soso.
“It’s a great day for Miss Pearl and Jones County,” said Soso Mayor Ralph Cahill. “They are going to get all of her good cooking now out in the county.”
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee joined the celebration and said it was a great day for Laurel.
“This means some people are going to be able to get some good food, and don’t have to come here to get it,” Magee said. “Pearl’s is famous nationwide, and this will allow citizens of Jones County to also enjoy her food.”
Because her business is expanding, Campbell said her brother John Campbell Jr. has been promoted to vice president of Pearl’s Diner to help with the administration of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.