A beloved staple for HGTV “Home Town” fans to visit in Laurel has temporarily reduced its hours of operation from six days a week to four days a week and another downtown restaurant is closed for remodeling.
Pearl’s Diner at 330 N. Magnolia St., will be closed Monday and Tuesday and will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The reasoning behind the reduced hours was “for maintenance purposes and to prepare for the holiday season,” according to the popular eatery’s Facebook post.
Tourists showed up by the truckload on Monday ready for lunch, but they were disappointed to find a “closed” sign hanging on the door of the fan-favorite restaurant.
Pat Maher, visiting from St. Peter, Mo., said it was a bit disappointing that Pearl’s was closed.
“We are still going to look around and see what we can see, but there is a lot of construction on the downtown roads, so it’s a bit hard to maneuver around,” Maher said.
Sherry and Chris Wilson of Brighton, Mich., said they had wanted to come to Laurel for a long time and made it one of their stops on a tour of the South.
“I read the newest review of Pearl’s Diner online and was so excited to eat there, but they were closed,” Sherry said. “I was looking forward to some good Southern food.”
Cafe La Fleur is closed for remodeling for the week but plans to reopen shortly after finishing the maintenance.
