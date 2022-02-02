No charges were filed against a driver who hit a pedestrian on 16th Avenue near Parker Drive at about 6 p.m. Tuesday after witnesses told the Laurel Police Department that the man ran out in front of the vehicle.
“Several witnesses said the same thing: that the man darted out into traffic and that he was unavoidable for the driver,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said.
The unidentified man was taken to an area hospital after sustaining serious injuries. At the time of the accident, it was determined that the driver was not impaired. The unidentified driver stayed at the scene of the accident after hitting the pedestrian and spoke with police. The pedestrian’s current condition was unavailable at press time
