Landon McCaa, 34, and Tomas Sion Brown, 30, were ordered to serve 18 months in prison after pleading guilty Friday in Wayne County Circuit Court to aggravated assault in the brutal beating of 27-year-old Trevor Gray at a party outside a Buckatunna residence in April 2019. They were also ordered to pay a total of $4,327.70 in restitution to cover Gray’s medical expenses. The beating was captured on cellphone video and sparked outrage across the state and country. Look for more in Tuesday’s edition.
