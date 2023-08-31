This is Cady!
Cady was returned to the shelter last year with her sister when her family could no longer care for them. Cady knows what it's like to be in a home, so returning to the shelter was hard on her. She is a complete sweetheart, but she can be a little shy at first. Once she warms up, Cady is ready to play and give love!
Cady enjoys companionship, and she gets along with our other dogs. She is currently sharing an outdoor kennel with one of our other residents, and they play great together! She loves toys and tennis balls, and she isn't too picky when it comes to treats!
