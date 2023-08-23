This is Johnny! We believe he is a beagle and red heeler mix, and he is approximately 4 years old. He was surrendered to us two years ago due to no fault of his own. Johnny loves people, but he has some trauma in his past that causes him to take a little longer when warming up to men. Once he knows you're a friend, he insists on constant scratches and cuddles. He enjoys running and playing; in fact, he gets the zoomies daily! Johnny is very smart, energetic, and loving. He deserves a home outside of the shelter where he has more room to run and can gain companionship!
