Meet Lizzie:
Lizzie is around four years old. Her breed is unknown, but based on her looks and behavior, she seems like a hound/ hunting breed. Lizzie is a very mild-mannered girl. She likes to relax and roll in the grass. When she does get her bursts of energy, she absolutely loves playing fetch with a tennis ball. Tennis balls are her favorite thing in the world, second only to the company of her favorite humans. Lizzie has strong instincts and becomes very protective and watchful of her people. She would make a great companion for families with children or even just someone looking for that perfect sidekick to have their back. Lizzie has been at the shelter for quite a while and has watched the other dogs she came in with leave to their forever families, and now it’s her turn at a chance for a new life.
