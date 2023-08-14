This is Lucy, and Lucy has been at the shelter since 2017. She is approximately 6-7 years old; she was very young when she came to us. She prefers to be the only animal in her home. One of her requirements is a fenced in yard. She has a very happy and loving personality. She love people, treats, and to play! She’s been overlooked for so long, and we so badly want her to find a family and home to call her own.
Give Lucy the home she deserves by contacting Laurel Animal Rescue League by phone at (601) 649-0821 or email at Laurelarl@att.net. You can also visit this sweet girl at 2511 Moose Drive Laurel, MS 39440. Check out LARL's website laurelarl.wixsite.com.
