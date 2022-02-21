A marcher in the Laurel Krewe of Blue Mardi Gras parade lights up downtown with a specially designed lighted dress. At right, revelers line Oak Street near the old Marcus Furniture building as a float makes its way toward Front Street. Hundreds of revelers lined the streets of Laurel and Ellisville for the annual Mardi Gras parades. Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is one week from today (March 1).
(Photos by Cam Bonelli)
