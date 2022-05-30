featured PHOTOS: Memorial Day 2022 By Cam Bonelli reporter@leader-call.com Cam Bonelli Author email May 30, 2022 May 30, 2022 Updated 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Cam Bonelli/Laurel Leader-Call 98-year-old William A. McLaurin, a WWII Army veteran, attends the Memorial Day ceremony (Cam Bonelli) Cam Bonelli/Laurel Leader-Call Cam Bonelli/Laurel Leader-Call John Rhoden plays taps while the flag is lowered to half mast during the memorial day ceremony at the veterans memorial museum Monday (Cam Bonelli) Cam Bonelli/Laurel Leader-Call John Helveston speaks as the keynote speaker at the Memorial Day ceremony Monday (Cam Bonelli) Cam Bonelli/Laurel Leader-Call People stand at attention during the memorial day cermony at the Veterans Memorial Museum Monday (Cam Bonelli) Cam Bonelli/Laurel Leader-Call James Ducker sings "I'm Proud to Be An American" during the Memorial Day ceremony Monday (Cam Bonelli) Cam Bonelli/Laurel Leader-Call Ellen Paul passes out flowers for the Veterans Memorial Musuem (Cam Bonelli) Cam Bonelli/Laurel Leader-Call Two girls look up at the flag and say the pledge of allegiance during the Memorial Day Ceremony Monday (Cam Bonelli) Cam Bonelli/Laurel Leader-Call Quinlee Brownlee of Laurel poses in an outfit outside of Cafe Lafleur on Memorial Day (Cam Bonelli) Cam Bonelli/Laurel Leader-Call Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Veterans' Memorial Museum honored veterans on Memorial Day with a ceremony, including a guest speaker, special music and 21-gun salute. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cam Bonelli Author email Follow Cam Bonelli Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
