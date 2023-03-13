The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Authority now has direct flights to Houston on United Airlines. For the next two months, the airline will no longer stop in Meridian to pick up their passengers.
“This is good news for PIB,” said Tom Heanue, executive director of the airport. “Even though it is not that long of a stopover, Pine Belt passengers enjoy the direct flight better.”
The current flight schedule is two flights per day Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and one flight on Tuesday and Saturday. The morning flight departs late morning and passengers seem to enjoy not arriving at the airport too early, Heanue said.
Direct flights and times tend to help the airport increase its passenger traffic, he added.
For reservations go to
www.united.com or call
1-800-864-8311.
