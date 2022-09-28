America’s fastest-growing sport officially made its Laurel debut in Daphne Park. Pickleball, a sport played with a plastic or wooden paddle and plastic balls on a hard surface like an outdoor tennis court, can now be played on two of the newly renovated Daphne Park tennis courts.
Two courts fit inside one tennis court, leaving Daphne Park with a total of four courts for pickleball. By the time they officially opened at 6 p.m. on Monday, they were full of experienced pickleball enthusiasts.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for the courts to be finished,” said Reggie Musgrove of Waynesboro. “The only other place to play right now in the area is in Ellisville, but they don’t have the lines or the correct nets like Laurel does now. I think once people watch a little pickleball, realize how much fun it is and how easy it is to learn, it will start to catch on in a big way in this area.”
At the official opening of the pickleball courts, Laurel Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer said that the demand for the sport led to the city installing the lines permanently on the tennis courts.
“We were getting calls all the time from people asking us to do this,” Ulmer said. “We made the decision to use Daphne Park because these are newly renovated tennis courts that are already very nice. Judging by the turnout today, I’d say it was a good decision.”
Also just added to Daphne Park is a tennis pro shop where patrons pay a small fee to use the courts. For those wanting to play pickleball, the nets for it will be stored in the pro shop. An honor box will be installed outside for those wanting to use the courts after hours.
Adding pickleball is just another achievement by the Parks and Recreation Department recently. The Elvin Ulmer Eightplex, which some doubted would ever justify its price tag, is regularly bustling with different softball tournaments from Jones County and outside the area.
“It’s crazy how well it has taken off,” Ulmer said. “If people haven’t been out to see what is going on at the Sportsplex, they’re really missing out.”
