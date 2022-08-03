A Moselle man has been rooting around for a plan to stay away from methamphetamine and help others when he gets out of prison.
Jerome Justin Boe, 46, wants to start a program called “Pigs and Parolees” for fellow addicts, he said in Jones County Circuit Court. The “pigs” in his program are the ones on his parents’ hog farm, not a reference to the slang term sometimes used for police.
But first, Boe will have to serve 10 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking of meth and was convicted as a habitual offender, meaning it’s his third felony conviction and he is supposed to serve all of his time, with no chance for early release.
Boe was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division in January 2021 with 199 grams of the drug, District Attorney Brad Thompson said. Agents were going to Boe’s residence on Creel Road to execute a search warrant when Boe pulled up to the gate outside, then tossed the meth when agents came toward him.
The drugs had a street value of about $10,000, JCSD Sgt. Jake Driskell said at the time of the arrest.
“This is not a low-level dealer,” he said.
Boe was convicted of aggravated assault and possession of meth in March 2017, but he’s been on the wrong side of the law for a lot longer than that, he told Judge Dal Williamson.
“It’s funny how the Lord works,” Boe said., “I’ve been addicted for 28 years, and penitentiary has been the best way for me to get off of it. I’ve been off for a year.”
He told the judge that he has five children, ages 7 to 25.
“You’re peddling this poison, and it’s a terrible problem in our society,” Williamson said. “It destroys families, destroys lives ... You’re making the world a worse place for your own children, a worse place for your own grandchildren.”
The judge told Boe he’s “lucky” that he’s not getting the maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.
“I’m thankful ... I didn’t see changing my life until now,” Boe said. “My mother and father own Boe Farms in Moselle, and once I’m out, I want to help others get clean.”
That’s when he told the judge about his “Pigs and Parolees” plan. The judge told him he should first concentrate on getting himself clean.
“I will,” Boe said. “I’m going to prison to be sober.” Boe’s attorney Jeannene Pacific said that her client is taking courses at Stone County Correctional Facility while serving time on his previous sentences there.
She asked if he could remain there for his new sentence, too. That’s out of the court’s hands, Williamson said, but told her he would advise local MDOC officers of that preference. Thompson said he had no objection to that.
In addition to the 10 years, Boe will have to spend three years on MDOC post-release supervision and participate in the court’s community service program and pay a $500 fine.
Big bust on Eastview
On the same day that Boe was being sentenced to prison, the JCSD narcotics unit arrested another man who was described as a high-level meth dealer in the Powers Community.
Moses McDonald, 43, was charged with trafficking meth after agents executed search warrants at two adjacent residences in the 300 block of Eastview Driver and found nearly a half-pound of the drug, Driskell said.
“We had intelligence that (McDonald) was involved in trafficking significant amounts of methamphetamine,” Driskell said, and the agents’ search did yield 7.2 ounces of the drug, he added.
McDonald made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court later that day, and Judge Grant Hedgepeth set his bond at $500,000. McDonald remains in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
“(McDonald) has been on our radar for some time,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “It takes time to build a case on some of these illegal narcotics dealers, but we are very patient, very thorough and have long memories.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.