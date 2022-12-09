A Moselle woman who was trying to get a nibble with Cornbread in Petal on Thursday night is now behind bars facing a charge.
Tyrae “Pippie” Cooley, 46, was arrested for hindering prosecution of apprehension of a fugitive and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center just after 8:30 p.m., according to jail records.
She had her initial appearance Friday in Jones County Justice Court where her bond was set at $10,000.
She told the judge she lives on Job R Lane with her boyfriend Stephen Shane “Cornbread” Poole and was reportedly with Poole, 45, at Hardee’s in Petal, but he was able to elude authorities.
“We have (digital) evidence that she knew where Poole was and knew we were looking for him, so she is being charged with hindering,” said Investigator Patrick Oster of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
No other details were available.
Poole is wanted for questioning in the shooting of William Parker at a residence on Job R Lane last Saturday morning. The circumstances that led to the shooting still aren’t clear, Oster said, but he said Parker was shot in the abdomen after a confrontation and had to undergo surgery at Forrest General Hospital.
Oster said he appreciated the public’s help with providing the information to identify the man who was initially known only as “Cornbread.” Now the JCSD is looking to find him for questioning. The suspect is known to some as “Shawn,” even though his real name is Stephen Shane Poole, Oster said.
Anyone with information about where he is should call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for anonymous tips that lead to the capture of suspects. “We want your information, not your name,” is the slogan of the organization.
