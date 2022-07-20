Reports: Man assaulted with gun in fight over woman; disgruntled employee keys car
A fight over a woman ended in a man getting pistol-whipped by a man 20 years his senior, Laurel police reported.
Dwight Sims, 60, of Laurel was arrested and charged with aggravated assault Monday. In January, Sims and the other man were fighting over a woman, and Sims was accused of pulling out a pistol and hitting the other man on the side of the head, resulting in him having to get sutures for his wounds. Sims reportedly continued to threaten the other man again in February and March.
“This had been an ongoing argument between the two,” said Capt. Michael Reaves of the Laurel Police Department.
The unidentified victim filed a complaint, and after police investigated, Sims was picked up on Monday. His bond was set at $10,000 in Laurel Municipal Court and he remained in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday.
In an unrelated incident, a disgruntled employee left his supervisor a surprise after getting fired.
Antonio Arrington, 18, of Shubuta was arrested and charged with felony malicious mischief on Monday. Arrington was reportedly let go from his job on July 1. After he was fired, he went to the parking lot of his place of employment and keyed his supervisor’s car, causing around $1,500-$2,800 worth of damage, according to the report.
The supervisor filed a complaint with the police department, and Arrington was arrested.
His bond was set at $2,500.
