A place that has provided countless hours of fun for children on the outskirts of Laurel was destroyed by fire early Monday morning, and officials believe it was an intentional act.
Vandals are suspected of setting fire to the playground equipment at the community center on R.L. Prater Road in Hoy some time after 3 a.m.
Volunteer firefighters from Shady Grove were dispatched to what was called in as a grass fire at 3:40 a.m., but Chief David Houston arrived to discover that it was the playground “engulfed in flames,” according to the report by Deputy Harrison Tew of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
“The children of the community and the taxpayers will suffer from this,” JCSD Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter said.
Beat 1 Supervisor Johnny Burnett was notified at the time of the fire, and he brought it up at Monday morning’s board meeting at the Jones College courthouse in Ellisville.
That’s because Quashena Lee was at the meeting asking the board for permission to raise money to provide playground equipment for the Moselle Community Center. She is hosting a benefit run and Easter egg hunt to help raise money for that cause. Supervisors agreed to donate $500 — $100 out of each of the recreation budgets — to help with that.
“Unfortunately, someone burned down the playground at Hoy this morning,” Burnett said. “It’s a shame.”
Carter asked for the public’s help finding the suspect(s). Anyone with information about the person or people who did it are asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.