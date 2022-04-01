The Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Department is asking the water association to consider an increase in fire protection from $1 to $3, which would be the first increase since 1990. The funds are shared by other VFDs in the Pleasant Ridge service area.
On Tuesday, association members will vote on this request at the Pleasant Ridge Community Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The PRVFD is also looking for volunteer firefighters. Anyone interested should call Chief Steven Norris at 601-433-7491 or Assistant Chief Tony Kantz at 601-580-1735.
