The election-year political attacks on local law enforcement were turned up a notch last week when an Ellisville man came after a deputy with a campaign sign, according to the report.
Bruno Bonfonte Crosby, 44, was charged with malicious mischief, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after being accused of attempting to “strike and stab me with the metal end of the (political) sign” he was holding when Sgt. Derick Knight of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department approached him on Thursday morning, just after 9.
Knight was responding to a call that the front-door glass at the Church of the Harvest on Hoy Road by a man who had been “acting irate and trying to kick open” doors of nearby residences. He made contact with Crosby on Houston Road, near Briceno Road, and saw the man carrying the sign and ordered him to stop but he began to run, the report continued.
When Crosby stopped, that’s when he attempted to attack Knight with the sign. That was when Knight pulled his Taser and deployed it, knocking the suspect to the ground, but he reportedly pulled the prongs, got up and attempted to flee again before Knight deployed a second round from the Taser and got him handcuffed before he could get up again.
Crosby was described in the report as “very combative.” EMServ medics came to the scene and checked out the suspect before transporting him to the South Central Regional Medical Center for evaluation before he was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He had a head laceration before Knight’s initial contact with him, according to the report. Crosby has since been released from the custody of the jail.
It wasn’t clear whose sign was used in the attack, but it was reportedly a Beat 1 supervisor candidate that the suspect attempted to beat the deputy with.
