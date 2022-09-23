Laurel police popped a suspected pot dealer on Wednesday morning, confiscating approximately 3 pounds of marijuana and other items from his home on Lindsey Drive. Antonio Wright, 40, turned himself in at the Laurel Police Department a short time after LPD narcotics agents, investigators and officers executed a search warrant at his home in response to numerous complaints from the community in reference to activity at the residence, LDP Capt. Michael Reaves said. Wright was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Narcotics investigators Michelle Howell and Justin Clifton are shown with the marijuana, firearms, and other items that were seized from the residence. (Photo courtesy of LPD)
