Local man solicits Florida girl, 14, for sex, officials say
•
Two weeks after catching a Waynesboro man who was accused of trying to hook up with an underage teen in Laurel, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department snagged a local man who is facing charges for the same thing with a Florida girl.
Billy Isaac Brewer, 28, was arrested on a warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on allegations that he attempted to solicit a 14-year-old Pensacola girl for sex. He was arrested Monday morning on a traffic stop at Old Highway 15 and Spurline Road, JCSD Investigator J.D. Carter said.
It was unclear if Brewer is accused of trying to engage in sexual activity with an underage girl or if it was a “sting” operation with someone in law enforcement posing as a young girl online. The FDLE is a state agency that specializes in crimes against children, Carter said, and someone from that agency is coming to the Jones County Adult Detention Center to pick up Brewer and extradite him to Florida to face nine different charges.
The charges — four counts of using a computer to solicit a minor and four counts of transmission of materials harmful to a minor by electronic device — suggest that Brewer sent lewd images to the teen as well as trying to engage in sexual activity with her. He was also charged with one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. All of the charges are out Escambia County.
“You never know who you may be messaging,” Carter said.
Brewer went to high school in Taylorsville, lives in Ellisville and is married, according to his Facebook page. His profile picture shows him in a boat holding a bass he’d just hooked.
Carter and JCSD Sgt. Jeff Monk put together a sting operation on the fly last month that hooked a former teacher after a 16-year-old boy received what were described as explicit text messages from him. The teen showed the messages to his father, who then contacted Monk. He and Carter had the father text the man from his son’s phone to set up a late-night meeting in the bathroom at Bogue Homa Lake in Myrick.
That’s where the JCSD sergeants arrested James Phillips, 45, and charged him with luring a minor for sexual purposes, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Phillips had worked as a teacher — he called himself “Mr. Math” — in the Wayne County School District through March 2019, when he was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver in Biloxi. He was working as a salesman at a shop in Hattiesburg when he made contact with the teen and got his number, ostensibly for business purposes. He was released from jail on $10,000 bond.
“He did exactly the right thing,” Carter said of the teen. “He didn’t engage in any conversation … he gave the phone straight to his father, and his father contacted us so we were able to get a jump on it right then and there.”
