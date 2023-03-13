A Laurel woman was found dead in the middle of a highway in Jones County after midnight Sunday, and state officials are investigating the incident — but not offering much information.
Priscilla Aguilar, 30, was pronounced dead on Highway 84 East near Charlie Green Road and an autopsy has been ordered, several sources with knowledge of the case reported. The investigation — which is being handled by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation — is looking into the circumstances of her death, as to whether she jumped or was pushed out of the moving vehicle in which she was a passenger with her husband and two children.
“The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a domestic violence call,” MHP spokeswoman Bailey Martin wrote in an email in response to a request for information. “The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist in the case. This is an open and ongoing investigation; no further comment will be made.”
She would not identify the deceased person or anyone else involved in the investigation, but several sources identified or confirmed that it was Aguilar who was found lying in the middle of the highway’s westbound lanes, not far from the Wayne County line.
Volunteer firefighters from Powers, Rustin and Sandersville and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded along with Coroner Burl Hall and a large contingent of MHP and MBI personnel. Traffic was shut down and/or slowed down for several hours during the investigation.
Some of the responders described it as “an awful scene,” with the children asking how their mommy was doing as MBI investigators questioned the man who was driving. Firefighters gave the children stuffed animals that they carry with them in an effort to comfort them.
At least three motorists stopped on the highway before emergency personnel arrived after seeing the woman’s body in the roadway and tried to assist and prevent her from being struck by traffic, according to reports.
The incident was reported just before 1 a.m. and the scene was cleared after 5:30 a.m., after the clocks moved forward by an hour at 2 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.