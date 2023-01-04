The power was knocked out for some residents, but a higher power was at work after an SUV crashed into a utility pole off Highway 15 South near Lower Myrick Road early Monday night, the survivors said. “To say God had His hands on us last night would be an understatement!!” Nicole McKee, 32, of Laurel posted on Facebook with photos of herself bloodied and bruised in a hospital bed. “He was definitely watching out for us.” Amanda Jordan of Laurel, Joseph Walker of Ellisville and McKee were all injured in the crash, which happened around 8 p.m., according to the accident report from the Mississippi Highway Patrol. McKee was traveling south in a 2012 Toyota 4Runner when it left the roadway, went down an embankment and struck the pole, taking it down along with power lines. All three occupants were transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center for medical treatment. Walker had a broken rib, a bruised lung and a broken nose but was released from the hospital the next day, according to updates from family members. Volunteers from Glade and Powers were on the scene until 3 a.m. for traffic control during cleanup and power restoration by crews from Dixie Electric. The MHP worked the crash but the Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded. “Thank you to everyone that assisted and helped out,” McKee wrote.“Vehicles can be replaced but we cannot!” (Submitted photos)
