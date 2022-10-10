Powers Fire & Rescue has been awarded a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant to procure gear, equipment and training for the all-volunteer fire department. The $155,809 federal grant award will be matched with neatly $7,800 in department funding to procure new self-contained breathing apparatus, firefighter turnout gear, battery-powered extrication tools and NFPA Firefighter II training leading to certification.
“Powers Fire & Rescue is a very busy all-volunteer fire department that serves residents of the Powers community and other automatic aid and mutual aid fire departments,” Powers Fire Chief Joey Davis said. “This gear, equipment and training will certainly make our firefighters safer, enhance our fire suppression and rescue capabilities and further aid Powers Fire & Rescue in protecting our residents.”
Powers Fire & Rescue provides fire suppression, vehicle and structural collapse extrication and emergency medical responder services. The department is in its 34th year of operations.
