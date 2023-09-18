Powers Fire & Rescue almost doubled its goal in a Vitalant blood drive on Saturday at the department’s fire station.
Going into the three-hour blood drive, Powers officials hoped to collect 15 units of blood but wound up getting 28.
“We cannot say thanks enough to all of the individuals who donated blood,” Powers emergency medical responder Dwayne Walters said. “We greatly exceeded our blood donation goal, which helped increase the supply of blood for emergency needs and illness needs in the Pine Belt.”
Powers Fire & Rescue is an all-volunteer fire and rescue department serving the residents of the Powers community in eastern Jones County The department also responds to assist other agencies on automatic aid and mutual aid incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.