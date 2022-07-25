Mayor Johnny Magee had a little fun when talking about the benefits of the Laurel Parks and Recreation Department. He recalled the words of a former councilman when the Natatorium was proposed to be built at the Sportsplex under then-Mayor Susan Vincent using a one-cent tax on hotels and restaurants.
“There was one particular councilman who was adamantly opposed to the project,” Magee recalled. “He nicknamed it ‘Susan’s Concrete Pond’ and said it was a total waste of money and not needed.”
Still, the measure was voted on by residents and passed.
“As time progressed, this by-now-former councilman began to have some health issues, and he required therapy in the form of water aerobics, and guess what? He began to use the facility on a daily basis for his health ... the facility that he said was a waste of money and unnecessary.
“The Natatorium continues to be a successful venture. So, just because you can oppose a thing does not mean that you are correct.” The department is “ably led” by Elvin Ulmer, with 43 employees with “many duties to perform on a daily basis,” Magee said.
The Susan Boone Vincent Sportsplex, “which naysayers said would never be successful when we were attempting to have the 1 cent added to hotels and restaurants to build in 1996,” hosted the 2021 Dixie Youth World Series from July 30 through Aug. 12,” Magee said. “There were approximately 1,600 players and coaches from 11 different states in attendance, and more than 27,500 paying fans.
“We have found that parents, grandparents and other kin love to travel to support the players, and Dixie Youth has found that Laurel, Mississippi is the perfect place to hold their annual event.”
The Sportsplex also hosted the Laurel-Jones County Youth Soccer Spring League with 542 participants and approximately 5,000 people in attendance in addition to the Laurel-Jones County Youth Soccer Fall League, with 489 participants and approximately 4,500 in attendees. It also served as the home for Season 3 for the Ladyhawks, a homeschooled soccer league that rents the facility. A Laurel High soccer tournament with 54 teams participating and a South Jones soccer tournament with 62 teams participating were also at the facility.
The Sportsplex also served as host for 10 USFA Youth Softball Tournaments and four baseball tournaments — each with 40-55 teams utilizing all 10 fields at the facility.
“Mr. Ulmer has been saying for over 20 years that if we build eight new fields that he could have them full on most weekends,” Magee said. “He is proving to be true to his word.”
Phase I of the new “eight-plex,” which consists of four fields, was completed, and all the fields have been irrigated and otherwise prepared for the next phase of construction.
“Now, if we can just get a sign installed,” Magee said. Credit-card machines were installed in the concession areas at the Sportsplex, and that’s been a hit.
“Mr. Ulmer says that add- ing the ability to accept cred- it cards at the concession areas was one of the best moves that has been made, he guessed because of the convenience, sales increased tremendously,” Magee said. The Natatorium is used on a daily basis for swim-team practices, water aerobics, swim lessons, lifeguard training, recreational and fitness swimming, plus it hosted 14 swim meets for high schools and Laurel Swim Association, Magee said.
“All the other facilities that are overseen by Parks and Recreation were all busy during the year,” he said.
The Sportsplex hosted United States Tennis Association men and women’s leagues, providing courts for members and open play throughout the year.
“Tennis at the Sportsplex is huge, and there is discussion of finding a way to add more courts,” Magee said.
The splash pad at the Sportsplex also gets plenty of use.
“The only drawback to many things at the Sportsplex that requires water is that we are not allowed to use city water, since it is located in the Calhoun Water Association,” Magee said. “We have requested from Calhoun to grant us the right to enter their territory and to provide city water to the Sportsplex, but so far, we have been unsuccessful. We are continuing to have hope.”
Boots Smith Fields, West Drive Fields including the Wooten-Legion Field, Walter-Lion Field, Lonnie Hosey Field, A. W. Watson Field, Gardiner Park, Boston Park, Oak Park Football Field and Fieldhouse, Oak Park swim- ming pool, L.T. Ellis swimming pool, K.C. Park, Mason Park, Liberto Park, Leontyne Price Park, Pinehurst Park, Trustmark Park, Daphne Park, Daphne Skate Park, Sandy Gavin Park, Cotton Mill Park, Euclid Park, Oak Street Pocket Park, Cameron Center, L. T. Ellis Center and the Train Depot all fall under the oversight of Parks and Recreation.
“There was much activity by citizens and much maintenance and repair done at all these facilities,” Magee said.
The department’s duties don’t just consist of fun and games, though.
Its employees are responsible for removing diseased, dead and dangerous trees when they are on city rights- of-way, and they help clean up limbs and trees from city streets after storms.
They also maintain all the flower beds across town, edge curbs and sidewalks throughout the city, pick up litter, keep traffic signs and lights visible by pruning overgrowth. They also maintain the Laurel High School football and baseball fields. Parks and Rec employees also assist Laurel Main Street with downtown events such as the Loblolly Festival, Touch-a-Truck, Crawfest, steak and chili cookoffs.
“And as if they did not have enough to do, Mr. Ulmer volunteered his department to take over from Public Works the maintenance of council-ordered lots to be cleaned,” Magee said. When a lot is ordered by the council to be cut, the cost of the cutting is placed on the taxes of the owner. If the owner does not pay for the cleaning fees or no one else pays the fees and taxes for a period of three years, the lot reverts to the state. When it reverts to the state, it is a vacant lot that no one takes care of, Magee explained.
“Traditionally, the city would have to send a letter to the state requesting permission for the city to go on to state property to cut a state-owned lot,” he said. “Sometimes, it would take months for them to reply. Their reply was always the same — you may proceed to cut the property, but we do not have the funds to pay you to cut it. So, we would cut the state-owned lot and we would not be paid, even after having to wait for months to get permission.”
State-owned properties are governed by the Secretary of State’s office. The city is not being paid for cutting, but the purpose of the work is to make the city look better.
“I sent a letter to the Secretary of State asking that he give us blanket permission to go on to state property and cut vacant lots, since we are not being paid for it anyway,” Magee continued. “Surprisingly, he gave us blanket permission to enter the properties and cut them for a period of one year. We have to request permission each year, and we still are not paid for the labor.
“Even though the state has millions of dollars that they don’t know how to spend, they still say they don’t have the funds to reimburse the city for cleaning state-owned property.”
The city has approximately 250 state-owned lots that the department maintains.
It also cuts MDOT intersections. That’s because MDOT only cuts the intersections “at the most, twice a year,” so Parks and Recreation cuts these to make the city look maintained, and MDOT “freely gives us permission,” Magee said.
The department was again awarded the AmeriCorps grant, “which is turning out to be an excellent addition to the offerings of the city,” he added.
Facilities Maintenance, led by Victor Heidelberg, is also a part of Parks and Recreation and is tasked with the maintenance of the various buildings owned by the city.
“They completed 735 work orders across the year, at various sites,” Magee said.
“They also handle street lighting downtown, maintain the fountain in Pinehurst Park, put up and remove all the beautiful Christmas decorations, set up the Christmas trees at City Hall and Pinehurst Park. “They remove graffiti from buildings, they secure buildings reported by Inspection. They do a great job in keeping things operating on a daily basis.”
The Department of Cemetery, led by Eddie Hutto, is also under Parks and Recreation and maintains city-owned cemeteries Oak Hill No. 2 and Hickory Grove.
Both of the cemeteries are getting “very close to full capacity,” Magee said. “We are in need of between 15-25 acres to begin another cemetery, if we choose to remain in the cemetery business as a city.”
Some of the “hundreds of tasks” accomplished by Parks and Recreation included the resurfacing of the walking track at Sandy Gavin Park, revamping all the fields and play areas at all the ballfields, hosting dance and cheer lessons, providing fields for Spriggs Youth Football, planting trees, assisting with Christmas lights at Mason Park, maintaining the dog park, hosting birthday parties and gender reveals, resurfacing basketball courts and the parking lot at K.C. Park, hosting blood drives once a month at Cameron Center.
The tennis courts at Daphne Park were completed, and they will be for citizen use and also serve as the home courts for the Laurel High School tennis program. In the facility rentals, the Cameron Center had 76, the L. T. Ellis Center had 59 and the depot had 28.
“Rentals were down due to many things being closed,” Magee said. “Later this year we will add the Oak Park Alumni Building to the list of rental facilities, and we expect it to be rented on a regular basis.
“Mr. Ulmer continues to be the top producer. Thank you, sir!”
