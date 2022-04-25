Online organization gives JCSD info on Myrick man setting up sex with girl, 9
A Myrick man wound up in handcuffs instead of getting his hands on a 9-year-old girl.
Daniel Jenkins, 57, was on social media trying to set up a sexual encounter with someone he believed to be a young girl, but it was an online vigilante organization called Predator Poachers he had been communicating with and gave his address to, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Jenkins was arrested Sunday afternoon at his Church Drive home and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center, charged with enticement of a child for sexual purposes.
“It’s just a horrible crime,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said, and some of the communications that lead investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter obtained from the group were described as “disturbing.”
Jenkins had been communicating with the person posing as a 9-year-old girl on Instagram since January, Carter said, and Jenkins eventually sent pornographic images to her and made sexually explicit propositions to her.
“It was very direct and nasty,” Carter said. “He was trying to get her to come over … and he gave her the address, but it wasn’t the girl that showed up.”
It was Predator Poachers, which posts videos of its encounters with would-be child molesters on YouTube, as NBC’s Chris Hansen did on the “To Catch a Predator” series.
“They turned over all of their evidence,” Carter said. “They definitely do their homework.”
The ongoing communications don’t indicate any overtures being made by the child, and it is noted more than once that the person posting is 9, he said.
Jenkins has no criminal history, Carter said.
“We will be seeking to determine if any other cases of enticement of a child can be tied to Daniel Jenkins,” Berlin said.
Jenkins is not married, but an adult daughter of his was at the house at the time of his arrest, which was filmed by Predator Poachers. While representatives of that group were there, Jenkins reportedly admitted to molesting one of his daughter’s friends when she was about 12 years old.
Predator Poachers was founded by Alex Rosen, a 21-year-old man in Houston who started the organization when he was 19. The operation using online decoys has led to arrests in 27 states, he said.
“I always wanted to be a cop,” Rosen said of his motivation to catch online predators. “They’re just the worst.”
Rosen and several others around the country pose as minors online and engage in conversations with individuals looking for child pornography or to engage in sexual activities with minors.
It’s just him and someone else filming when they first arrive and let the suspect know that he or she has been propositioning a decoy.
“We let them know that we are filming, for safety reasons, and 95 percent of the time, we get a confession on camera,” Rosen said, adding the Jenkins confessed and talked to them for more than a half-hour.
The video will be uploaded to the Predator Poachers’ website, he said.
The decoys make it a point to not lead on or make overtures to the people they are communicating with, Rosen said. Most of the cases end in the suspects pleading guilty in court, but Predator Poachers do get called to testify when a case it’s involved with goes to trial.
Most of the people who go to Instagram looking for children “don’t take long to crack” and let their intentions be known, Rosen said.
“Anyone who would consider having sex with a child … it’s worse than a sickness,” Carter said. “You’re going to eventually get caught, and when you do, we’re going to put you in jail.”
Last month, a former teacher from Wayne County — James Phillips, 45 — was charged with enticement of a child for sexual purposes after sending sexually explicit text messages to a 16-year-old local boy to set up an encounter at Bogue Homa Lake.
But Carter and JCSD Sgt. Jeff Monk were the ones who met him there and arrested him in the “To Catch A Predator” style, as was reported in the article about the case.
