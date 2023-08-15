A pregnant Smith County teen was shot and killed, her baby is OK and a Smith County man is in jail charged with murder, Laurel police are reporting.
Alisha McLemore, 16, was shot in the head on North 2nd Avenue in Laurel on Monday night and pronounced dead at University Medical Center in Jackson after being airlifted there. Her baby was delivered at South Central Regional Medical Center and in good condition, according to reports.
Tavaris Atwood, 18, of Taylorsville was charged with second-degree murder after being booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center after it was determined he was the suspect in her shooting. He is expected to make his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday.
Look for more information in the next edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.