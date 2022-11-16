16th Avenue Committee refusing to yield on plan for busy thoroughfare
A local group’s push to put a halt to the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s proposed project on 16th Avenue/Highway 15 hasn’t caused the state agency to yield, but opposition efforts are ramping up.
Last Tuesday, the 16th Avenue Committee met at the Laurel-Jones County Library to hear a report from the latest MDOT commissioners meeting. Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) attended the latest MDOT meeting on the 16th Avenue Committee’s behalf with committee spokesman Ron Swindall, but MDOT Southern District Commissioner Tom King didn’t greet them warmly, Scoggin said.
Scoggin was placed on the agenda but had to wait until the committee heard from all other items and went into executive session first. When he finally spoke to King, Scoggin presented facts that countered the department’s safety argument for the project and asked if the commissioner’s goal was to serve the electorate, then why are they in support of an issue that no business owners on the city’s busiest roadway are in favor of?
“He (Tom King) seemed very disgruntled that I was there,” Scoggin said. “Tom did not have anything positive to say. Obviously, they’ve gotten wind that we are going to be there every two weeks and have decided to put us at the very end. They are tired of hearing it. I think it has become a very personal thing for Commissioner King. I don’t think he has ever been challenged on something like this before.”
King’s message to Scoggin and the 16th Avenue Committee was clear – as long as they have the support of the city of Laurel and its council support, the project will continue as planned.
In September, the Jones County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to MDOT, pledging their support to the businesses on 16th Avenue, also known as Highway 15, which is a state roadway. A similar show of support from the city could be enough to convince MDOT to halt the project, Scoggin said.
One of the committee’s focuses has been collecting signatures from Laurel residents who oppose the project. Swindall said they plan to continue that strategy, except now they will target people who voted in the city's last election and present them to the city council.
“It’s going to be like targeting with a rifle instead of a shotgun,” Swindall said. “We need to collect as many signatures from known voters as possible and present them at their next city council meeting and sit there until they decide what they want to do. It will be to vote against your people and chance not getting re-elected or vote with your people so you can get re-elected.
“The mayor has never said he was for the 16th Avenue project. I think the situation is that the mayor and city council are fearful of the repercussions opposing this project will bring. I understand the pickle they are in, but it is up to them to stand up for what’s right for their voters.”
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said that he understands the position of the business owners on 16th Avenue, but the city also appreciates MDOT’s efforts to make the roadway a safer place for Laurel residents and others traveling on it.
“From the beginning when MDOT presented their plans for improvements to 16th Avenue, the city has taken the position that we supported the businesses on 16th Avenue, the same as we attempt to support all businesses throughout the city,” Magee said. “We also support the efforts of MDOT in attempting to improve safety on 16th Avenue.
“It would be foolish for the city to not support the business community on 16th Avenue, seeing that the sales taxes that are generated from that area contribute greatly to the annual budget of the city.
MDOT during their two presentations to the city talked of the safety aspect of the project and of the desire to reduce the number of accidents and injuries that have so far occurred on this corridor. The position that the city has taken is that we understand and hear the concerns from and are sympathetic of the businesses and that we also are concerned about the safety of our citizens and others who travel this state-owned and operated roadway, and the recommendations coming from the owner, that being MDOT.”
The 16th Avenue Committee has been seeking the city’s formal opposition to MDOT’s proposed project for months. Magee said that it was a decision from the Laurel city council as a whole to not take a stance against MDOT on the issue.
“After the city did not become actively involved in opposing this project to the satisfaction of some, Mr. Ron Swindall approached me about asking the council to take a formal position against MDOT’s plans for 16th Avenue,” Magee said. “He wanted the council to write a letter to MDOT. I presented this option to the council, and in that meeting, the council, as a body, decided not to take any action.
“The seven individuals on the council are all representatives of their constituents who take the matters that are presented to them in a studious and careful manner, and they have done so in this instance also.”
