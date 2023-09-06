The Southern Miss School of Music and The Pride of Mississippi, in cooperation with the Southern Miss Alumni Association, invite all Pride of Mississippi Marching Band alumni, family and friends for the 2023 Pride of Mississippi Alumni Band on Saturday, Nov. 25. Registration is now open at usm.edu/band.
Celebrating 103 years of excellence, organizers are asking all Pride alumni to come and to reach out to their vast network of friends from across the years to join them for this very special Thanksgiving weekend gathering. They will be able to reunite with friends and welcome the next class of alumni as The Pride also celebrates Senior Day.
“The musical network of friends is core to the success of The Pride,” said Dr. Travis Higa, director of The Pride. “It will be a great time for reconnection, music, and fun with so many familiar faces.”
The game-day schedule is still pending. Now that Southern Miss is part of the Sun Belt Conference, the potential for more TV time means the game-day schedule is in flux. Alumni should plan to arrive in Hattiesburg Friday night or very early Saturday morning, Nov. 25. Updates will be shared as information becomes available.
Alumni are welcome to participate in the performance or simply be a part of the festivities. Options range between $65, including lunch, admission to the football game and a black Pride of Mississippi Alumni Band polo; and $45 for those who have purchased an Alumni Band polo.
For registration and more information, visit usm.edu/band.
