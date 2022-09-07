South Central Regional Medical Center, Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services and Jones County School District introduced the 2022-23 Project SEARCH class hosted by South Central Regional Medical Center.
The program, which was started by the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, is designed to help students with intellectual disabilities move into the workforce after high school. Project SEARCH SCRMC began in 2019.
This year, interns will work their way through rotations in different departments of SCRMC. Along with on-site job duties, interns are taught business etiquette, interview skills and personal presentation, plus they participate in community service projects.
While at SCRMC, the interns will assist in Admissions, Environmental Services, Food Services, Laboratory, Materials Management, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Wound Care and Nursing Units.
“We are extremely proud to host Project SEARCH interns at SCRMC,” said Penny McNeer, vice president of Human Resources at SCRMC. “We look forward to following their progress in the coming months as they learn valuable skills and grow in their community-based employment development.
“Each member of Project SEARCH SCRMC brings valuable assets to our health system and to our community.”
When the program started three years ago, Superintendent Tommy Parker of the Jones County School District said, “Project SEARCH will provide a unique opportunity for our students … (O)ur focus is on educating the whole while also preparing them for life after high school. Through this partnership, we have the chance to give these students lifelong careers.”
Project SEARCH is a national program designed to help students with disabilities obtain competitive community-based employment is expanding to South Mississippi through a strategic collaboration of the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, South Central Regional Medical Center and the Jones County School District.
Project SEARCH SCRMC offers students from the Jones County School District a 10-month internship position. This opportunity allows the students to work on employability and functional skills in several areas, including team building, technology, communication, job search skills and money management.
