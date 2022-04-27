Jones County at ‘front of line’ for Corps flood study
The Board of Supervisors gave the green light to the Jones County Economic Development Authority to pursue a business or industry that may be looking to locate somewhere in the Free State.
Supervisors voted to support “Project Silas” during a special called meeting on Tuesday, Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said. That was the only information that was available after she and supervisors went into a closed-door executive session to discuss the project with EDA President Ross Tucker and EDA board members Trent Mulloy, Jason Pickering, Mark Whitaker and Chris Wilson.
Jones County has areas that have been designated as “ready” sites for industries in the Howard Tech Park and the I-59 Supply Chain Park at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
It was announced in February that the latter would receive $3.4 million to upgrade sanitary sewer capacity, construct a building pad and complete intersection modifications. The future home of FedEx Ground, under construction now, is in a designated “Select Site.” Another Select Site off I-59 South, in the Ellisville city limits, received $553,600 for upgrades and the Howard Industrial Park received $50,000 for drainage improvements to an area that’s been designated a “Ready Site” by the Mississippi Development Authority.
The Jones County EDA has one “Ready Site” and two “Select Sites” and received three grants totaling more than $4 million. That is the result of the Jones County EDA’s work with the MDA since early summer, Tucker said at the time.
The discussion about Project Silas was not in the public meeting because that’s one of the topics elected officials can discuss that is not subject to open-meetings laws.
Supervisors did hear from Jeff Ballweber of the Pat Harrison Waterway District about a matter that can have a direct tie-in to economic development — local flooding.
That has been an issue in Jones County since the ’60s, he said, and it's gotten even worse in the last few years, he said. So he is working to get the Army Corps of Engineers — with the assistance of Sen. Roger Wicker — to do a study that would help alleviate problems along the Tallahala and Tallahoma creeks.
“You’ve been on the approved-projects list for two-plus years,” Ballweber told the board. “We got the legislation but not the appropriation.”
He was hopeful that infrastructure bill money could be used to fund 100 percent of the cost of the study, which would be about $3 million.
“The Corps has said it wants to complete ongoing projects before starting anything new,” he said, but Jones County is “at the front of the line” and on the agenda for a meeting Wicker was having with the agency on Tuesday.
“I hope to stand before you soon and say, ‘Congratulations.’”
The seal of approval from the Corps of Engineers puts the minds of prospects at ease when it comes to purchasing a piece of property that may have been flood-prone in the past.
“The Corps is the gold standard for flood control,” Ballweber said.
