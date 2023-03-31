Participants pray mock crash has real lasting effects
•
The annual “Prom Promise” had to make an impression on students at Northeast Jones.
Guest speaker Amisha Wilkerson with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety spoke about the dangers of driving distracted and/or impaired. It’s a subject that hits home with her. She has experienced “that phone call” every parent dreads — that her child was involved in an accident with a drunk driver.
He had worked a double shift at his job and was getting off later than usual. He called his parents to let them know when he got off and was headed home. About 20 minutes later they got the call that he had been involved in an accident. A woman celebrating her 40th birthday was driving down the wrong side of the highway and hit her son head on near Jackson.
Fortunately, Patrick Wilkerson II is still alive and came along with his mother Friday morning to speak to students about the experience.
After hearing the guest speakers, the NEJ juniors and seniors went out to the football field to see a simulation of an accident involving drunk drivers. The students in the car were volunteers from the NEJ drama department. The audience got to witness every aspect of the aftermath of an actual accident, from the frantic call to 911 to the response from emergency services to how the “victims” were extracted from the vehicles and how a crash is handled when someone is killed. The cries of the “deceased” boy’s mom echoed through the whole stadium.
All of the people involved with staging the accident had just one goal — that their efforts will resonate with the students who will be attending prom and remind them of the repercussions of driving impaired or getting in a vehicle with someone who is impaired.
“It is our hope that these NEJ juniors and seniors will take to heart the importance of not driving impaired this Saturday during and after their prom, or for that fact, anytime,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We don’t want to have to go knock on someone’s door to tell them their child has been killed in a crash which was caused by impaired driving.”
Representatives of five local volunteer firefighter organizations — Glade, M&M, Powers, Rustin and Sandersville — the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Coroner’s Office, Jones County District Attorney’s Office, Jones County Emergency Management Agency, Memory Chapel Funeral Home and Mississippi Highway Patrol all assisted with the mock incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.