16th Avenue biz owners don’t want raised medians, Dacetown residents beg supervisors to repave road
Local road projects — one that’s wanted and one that may not be — have been the subject of lively discussions at recent public meetings.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation hosted an open house last week in Laurel and is receiving feedback online about a proposal to construct raised medians along a 3.5-mile stretch of Highway 15/16th Avenue through the busiest area of the city.
The proposal would limit left-turn locations on 16th from Audubon Drive to Interstate 59 to reduce “conflict points” and improve safety while “optimizing traffic flow,” MDOT officials said. The project is intended to help manage increased traffic in the area, they said.
But several business owners said the changes would decrease commerce, present problems for 18-wheelers making deliveries and impede emergency traffic.
More public meetings are scheduled, but there is an estimated start date of the fall of 2023 for the project listed on MDOT’s proposal.
“My phone has been blowing up in opposition to the project, and many of those in opposition are business people along the route, so I support the businesses on 16th Avenue,” Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said. “I hope that MDOT will listen to the concerns of the citizens and businesses, but we shall see.”
City officials went to Washington, D.C., last month seeking $28 million in USDOT funds for road work in the city. They had written support from Transportation Commissioner Tom King, MDOT Executive Director Brad White, Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker and Rep. Steven Palazzo. USDOT money would be used to fund the 16th Avenue project. The public hearings and input are a mere formality in the process because that is a requirement for receiving the funds, several sources have said. MDOT officials have indicated that the changes will be made because the accident data dictates that they be done.
At the Jones County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Monday, several residents from Dacetown Road, just outside of Ellisville, said that their road is in such bad shape, it’s become dangerous for drivers and hazardous for vehicles.
“It’s so dangerous, somebody’s going to get killed ... and Jones County is going to be at fault,” said Otis Walters, who has been a school-bus driver for 20 years. “We can’t rest on this.”
Large potholes are all along the road, including at the tops of hills, which sometimes causes drivers to move into the lane of oncoming traffic to avoid them, he explained.
“Your first instinct is to dodge the bumps, but some of them are in blind spots,” Walters said. “Can somebody come out immediately and see the danger?”
Walters was on the agenda to speak to supervisors along with Yvonne Sowell and Lavelle Anderson, but several other residents spoke up, too. A large hole has been in a bridge on the road “for years,” one said, adding that the grass and overhanging limbs along the side of the road also haven’t been cut back “in a long time” and pieces of the blacktop have washed into the ditches.
“I’ve got three tractors broke down in the shop,” Beat 4 Supervisor David Scruggs said. Another resident said her car had to go to a shop for repairs because the road is “nothing but bumps ... it’s unacceptable.”
Another said that an ambulance had to pick her up at her house because of a medical emergency and the medic couldn’t insert the IV in her arm until they got to Highway 11 because Dacetown Road “was so bumpy,” she said. Walters said the new bus he drove this school year also had “some problems” already that were the result of riding on the bad road.
He also pointed out that New Hope Road, which runs off Dacetown, has fewer people living on it but new pavement.
“I don’t want to bring up the black-white thing ... but we haven’t gotten any attention in a long time,” Walters said. “We’re just asking for an immediate response.”
Board President Johnny Burnett said he would assist Scruggs to “get something
done.”
In other road news, the board agreed to change the name of “Resley Road” to “Pressly Drive” in Beat 1 and “Pinderosa Drive” to “Pinderosa Lane” in Beat 3. They also agreed to correct the speed-limit signs in Howard Tech Park from 45 mph to 35 mph, which is part of the agreement for an upcoming paving project that’s being funded by a grant.
Bids for a project that will repave Lower Myrick, Indian Springs, Moselle-Seminary and Tom Stockman Roads and Industrial Boulevard, among others, will be advertised at the end of the month, Engineer Wiley Pickering also said.
In Laurel, work was still under way to get eminent domain proceedings to get a few feet of right-of-way on the lots of a handful of property owners on Hillcrest Drive so it can become an MDOT State Aid road. That means the state will be responsible for repaving and maintaining that roadways that has a lot of large-truck traffic. The process of turning it over to the state has been a joint effort of the Board of Supervisors and Laurel City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.