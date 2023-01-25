The latest class of the Laurel Police Department training program started on Friday morning with testing to see who gets approved into the department, with all five trainees passing the initial trials to make it into the program.
“We usually have about five to six people in each class,” said LPD physical fitness trainer Mitch Blakeney. “Last year, we had five people try out, but only two ended up completing the course. But we know that after our program we have the most ready candidates to complete any program that we send them through after.”
Training at the LPD police academy takes six weeks to complete and it is to prepare the cadets to complete the rigorous training of the actual police academies.
Blakeney drills on all of the requirements that candidates must complete at the end of the training before they enter the program so that they can focus more on learning other things rather than worrying about the physical strain of the academy.
Training officer Sgt. David Grasha has taught at the academy for 14 years, and is second in command to Capt. Bill Sparrow. Both are happy with the accomplishments that their recent classes have had.
“We had the top cop in the academy last time we sent cadets, with Isaac Allen winning the award, and Brandon Stringer was near the top of the class as well. We definitely think our course helps to get our students prepared before we send them to the academy and helps them succeed at the top of their class there,” Grasha said.
The LPD sends its trainees to Camp Shelby to go through the academy. It takes 10 weeks for cadets to complete the course, before they enter their probationary period with the LPD.
“We want everyone to go 100 percent and succeed at the highest level once they leave here,” Grasha said. “This isn’t a job you can do and not put all of yourself into. That’s what I hope our cadets learn the most from the academy.
“We do a lot of academics, including, firearms training, taser and combat, as well as written tests to get them prepared.”
