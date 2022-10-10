Rising star of LPD arrested for drunk driving, disorderly conduct
A police officer who received a second chance and appeared to be a rising star in the Laurel Police Department lost her luster over the weekend.
Raven Naylor, 28, was charged with DUI and four counts of disorderly conduct after reportedly driving the wrong way on Highway 98 in Forrest County then fighting with law enforcement officials who stopped her on Saturday night.
She was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and booked into the Forrest County jail. A request for the incident report on her arrest had not been answered before the paper went to press on Monday afternoon.
An internal investigation has been initiated, which is department policy, LPD Chief Tommy Cox said in a press release, noting that Naylor has been “placed on modified assignment pending the conclusion of the investigation and charges.” Because it’s a personnel matter, no other comments were allowed, he added.
“Law enforcement officers are rightfully held to a higher standard, but I would like to remind the public that they are all human beings that are subject to make mistakes under the stresses of life,” Cox said. “That being said, we respect the judicial process and await the resolution of the charges.”
Naylor was arrested for DUI in December 2018, but she was hired by the the department 18 months later and was recognized for winning the Top Physical Training Award after going through the training academy at the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute at Camp Shelby.
She had been working in loss-prevention for Walmart when she went through pre-academy training at the LPD then earned the fitness award out of the 27-member class, 16 of whom graduated.
The Laurel High graduate had been part of the school’s dance team, and that helped with her physical fitness and agility tests, she said at the time.
She was hired in May 2020 and sworn in during a ceremony in September 2020. At the time, she said, “I do want to advance here, but I want to take it day-by-day with an open mind and learn as much as I can.”
Naylor received a commendation last April for being the first woman to make the LPD’s Special Response Team.
“I hope that I inspire a lot more women to join the police force,” she said at the time. “We need more women on the force.”
Cox sang her praises after that, saying, “Maybe there is a young girl out there who sees Raven’s accomplishments and wants to do the same thing.”
Naylor’s mother is Laurel City Councilwoman Andrea Ellis.
