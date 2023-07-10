As the old Gershwin tune goes, it’s “summertime, and the living is easy.”
Presumably, a white sand beach somewhere is calling your name. That means it’s time to huddle under a shady umbrella with a good book, scrounge the shore for seashells or take a dip in the waves — all after slathering yourself in sunscreen, of course. Too much sun not only causes nasty burns, but it may also increase your risk of skin cancer.
The threat of excessive sun exposure to your health isn’t limited to your skin. The ultraviolet rays of the sun can also injure your eyes.
“Excessive UV exposure can cause a condition called photokeratitis or ‘sunburn of the eye,’” said Dr. Scott Paladichuk, a therapeutic certified optometrist with Hattiesburg Eye Clinic. “This typically results in temporary discomfort, redness, blurred vision, tearing and sensitivity to light. You may also develop abnormal tissue growth on the whites of the eyes called pterygium that could interfere with vision.”
But that’s not the only possible complication to your eyes from UV exposure. It could also accelerate the development of cataracts, the clouding over of the eye’s natural lenses. Additionally, too much UV can also contribute to age-related macular degeneration, in which a person loses the central core of their vision.
And just like with the skin, years of too much sun could increase your odds of eye cancer.
“Excessive exposure to UV rays, particularly UV-B and UV-C, increase a person’s risk for various types of eye and eyelid cancers, including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma,” Paladichuk said.
It’s enough to make you want to stay indoors. Fortunately, though, you don’t have to — if you take a few precautions while out in the sun.
In recognition of UV Safety Awareness Month in July, here are four tips from Paladichuk and Hattiesburg Eye Clinic to protect your eyes while outdoor:
Wear sunglasses. A good pair of sunglasses is your primary protection against UV exposure — and by “good,” Paladichuk means glasses designed to block UV rays. “A lot of people think if their lenses are polarized, that’s enough,” Paladichuk said. “But while polarization can reduce and increase comfort and clarity, by itself, it won’t block UV rays.” Instead, choose sunglasses that provide 100 percent UV protection, he said. Look for labels stating the eyewear meets American National Standards Institute UV Protection standards for both UVA and UVB rays. Additionally, “wraparound” frames can protect the eyes from rays entering in from the sides.
Wear a hat. Besides adding welcome shade, a hat can also boost the protection provided by your sunglasses. “The added protection of a hat is especially important for children and seniors. Broad-brimmed hats are best,” Paladichuk said. A hat’s color and material can also make a difference. Choose dark or bright colors, as they tend to shield your eyes from UV rays better than lighter shades. And tightly-woven, cotton fabric hats offer more protection that thinner forms of material.
3.) Do the same on cloudy days. Just because the sun’s visible light is “hiding” behind a few clouds, that doesn’t mean its UV rays are blocked as well, Paladichuk said. “Clouds can’t block UV light, which can pass right through haze and clouds. In fact, some types of clouds may intensify UV radiation by reflecting and scattering it.” Although it may seem counterintuitive, be sure you’re wearing sunglasses and other protection even on overcast days.
4. ... And, in tanning beds. Well, maybe not a hat, but you should still wear appropriate eye protection. “Tanning bed light emits UV rays and poses the same risks to your eyes and body as outdoor sunlight,” Paladichuk said. “It’s always important to wear approved eyewear and follow other safety guidelines while using a tanning bed.
And here’s a bonus tip, though it’s a bit of common sense: Avoid looking directly at the sun. “Staring at the sun for even short periods of time — even during an eclipse — could damage your retina and lead to vision impairment or even blindness,” Paladichuk said.
Time in the sun does have its benefits, he added. Besides improving your mental outlook, sunlight (as a major source of vitamin D) could also boost your immune system. Even so, too much of anything — even a lovely, sunny day at the beach — can be detrimental.
So, go ahead and get your summertime dose of outdoor fun. Just be sure to follow Paladichuk’s advice for protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays.
To learn more about protecting your vision or to learn more about how Hattiesburg Eye Clinic can improve vision health, call 601-268-5910 (or toll-free 800-624-8254) or schedule a consultation at www.hattiesburgeyeclinic.com/contact-us/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.