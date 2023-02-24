How do you know if politicians are lying? Their lips are moving. It’s an old joke, but it’s not such a joke anymore.
The Biden Administration has taken lying to the American people to a whole new level. It’s a level in which they don’t even care anymore if we know they are lying. For example, calling a government-spending bill “The Inflation Reduction Act” is nothing more than a big middle finger directed at all of us. It’s like saying, “We will lie to your face and you will accept it because you have no choice. We’re in power and you are our minions.”
However, every once in a while, a politician will let the truth slip out. It happened right here in Mississippi just last week. Democrat Bob Hickingbottom, who was making his second run for Governor of Mississippi, posted the following to the “Elect Bob Hickingbottom” Facebook page:
“I am a Democrat running for Governor of Mississippi. I would like to ask all of my fellow Democrats for your votes and support. The white Democrat Brandon Presley is a closet Republican. He supported the Bushes in their runs for President. I hope you will join me and vote for the Democrats from the top to the bottom of the ticket with the exception of my good friend Lt. Governor Delbert Hoseman (sic) who has to run as a Republican to win. Delbert is a really good Democrat and has been our friend through the years. We all need to do everything we can for him. He is the best Lt. Governor that we could possibly have in Mississippi.”
This, folks, is the truth. And it needs to be broadcast loudly throughout the state of Mississippi. Our current lieutenant governor is a Democrat who, just as Mr. Hickingbottom points out, has only run as a Republican so that he could get elected.
Mr. Hickingbottom will tell you that Delbert Hosemann is not a conservative. He’s not a Republican. Heck, he is not even a moderate Republican. No, he is a Democrat posing as a Republican to get elected. It’s what I’ve been telling people in my column and on The Buck Naked Truth. It’s what the Chris McDaniel campaign has been telling anyone who will listen. And now it is up to us to spread the truth that Mr. Hickingbottom has so graciously displayed on his Facebook page. (Contrary to some reports, it was still there as of press time … so please go share it as I’ve done on my Facebook page.)
Now, let’s look into why Mr. Hickingbottom feels like Delbert has been such a “good Democrat” and “friend through the years.” Let’s start way back in 1991, when Delbert Hosemann endorsed the incumbent Democrat Ray Mabus over Republican Kick Fordice for governor. Fast forward to 2012, when Hosemann endorsed fellow Democrat in disguise Mitt Romney for President of the United States. And then, just to show you who Delbert Hosemann truly is … in a letter dated June 30, 2017, he wrote that President Trump should “go jump in the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi is a great State to launch from” after Trump asked then-Secretary of State Hosemann for Voter ID information.
Apparently, Mabus and Romney are good in Hosemann’s world and Trump is bad. That’s not the way most Mississippians would see it and certainly not the way any conservative Mississippian would see it. But there is more.
As lieutenant governor, Hosemann has gone out of his way to prove Hickingbottom’s claim that “Delbert is really a Democrat.” This is the man who has appointed 13 of the 16 Democrats who preside in the Senate to important committee assignments. All 13 of the Democrats Hosemann appointed to committee chairs officially endorsed Joe Biden for President of the United States in 2020. Why is the so-called “Republican” lieutenant governor of Mississippi putting Biden supporters in charge of important Mississippi Senate committees?
Well, I bet Bob Hickingbottom could tell you.
Without a doubt, the two most conservative senators in the Mississippi legislature are Chris McDaniel and Melanie Sojourner. Hosemann regularly kills any legislation put forth by McDaniel and, worse yet, politically assassinated Sen. Sojourner when he redistricted her right out of the Senate. Why would a so-called “conservative” lieutenant governor viciously go after the two most conservative senators in the legislature? I bet Bob Hickingbottom could tell you.
Delbert Hosemann has blocked a bill that would have eliminated the state income tax. And now, like the lying politician he is, claims that he is responsible for the largest tax cut in state history. NO! Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn wanted to eliminate the tax. Gov. Tate Reeves wanted to eliminate the tax. Sen. Chris McDaniel wanted to eliminate the tax. Delbert Hosemann is the only reason we are still paying the tax, but in his most Bidenesque way, he is going to lie to our faces and take credit for the tax cut anyway. Democrat through and through.
And just like the Democrat he is, Delbert Hosemann has killed legislation pushing for term limits, given himself a raise, fought to pass Obamacare expansion, blocked legislation that protected our constitutional right to bear arms, fought for increases in welfare benefits, killed bills that would have protected us from Biden’s vaccine mandates and did not support the people of Mississippi having a right to vote on the state flag. Heck, when all is said and done, Bob Hickingbottom understated it when he posted, “Delbert is really a Democrat and has been our friend through the years.”
Seriously, the “blue dog Democrats” who have held positions of power in this state were much more conservative than Delbert Hosemann. So, without a doubt, Delbert Hosemann has been the single most successful liberal Democrat this state has ever had.
Now, is that really what Mississippi wants and needs? Of course not. Let’s face it, we have been hoodwinked. And people like establishment hack Sid Salter and liberal Marshall Ramsey and leftwing rags like The Clarion-Ledger and Mississippi Today are never going to tell you the truth. Do you think any of them will mention gubernatorial candidate Bob Hickingbottom’s Facebook post. Of course not. They are just as liberal and propaganda-based as the rest of the country’s press, and they don’t want you to know what Bob Hickingbottom, who has no reason to lie, told us. Delbert is a Democrat, as blue as they come.
However, it will be up to us to get this word out. The liberal press isn’t going to tell the voters of Mississippi the truth. Share Mr. Hickingbottom’s post. Share this column. Let your friends and family know that Chris McDaniel is the only true Republican on the ticket, and a most conservative one at that. If you want Mississippi to be a truly red state with a lieutenant governor who will protect us from the overreach of the Biden Administration … if you want the elimination of the income tax … if you want true conservative leadership … then we must dump Delbert the Democrat and elect Chris McDaniel to lieutenant governor. And finally, if you support Delbert Hosemann, please stop calling yourself a Republican because you most certainly are not.
