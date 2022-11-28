Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.