A rescue dog returned the favor for an Ellisville family.
Dash the Australian shepherd mix from the Animal Rescue League and Daisy the beagle broke out barking to break the early-morning silence and wake Ben Graham in time to put out a fire before it burned his family’s home on Rocky Landing Drive last week.
“The flames were so close to getting the ceiling,” Graham said, shaking his head. “If it had been any longer, it probably would have been bye-bye house.”
Graham, 45, was asleep on the couch with his 4-month-old son Asher after giving him a bottle while wife Michelle, 40, and their 11-year-old daughter Julia were sleeping in their bedrooms when the dogs woke him up just before 2 a.m. Monday.
“I heard barking,” Graham said, and then he got a whiff of electrical burning. He got up to walk toward the bedroom, thinking one of the dogs may have been left in there ... and that’s when he saw the flames in the den that had been added on to the back side of the house.
“I screamed, ‘The house is on fire,’ and I handed off the baby to my wife,” he said.
While she and the kids were getting out and calling 911, Graham got a fire extinguisher — it was about 10 steps away — and started spraying the flames. After it was spent, he grabbed a smaller extinguisher and used it up, too. Then he ran outside, grabbed a hose and starting dousing the fire with water.
Firefighters from Ellisville, South Jones, Southwest Jones, Boggy and Moselle and EMServ Ambulance all responded to the fire at 28 Rocky Landing Drive off Graves Road, outside of the Ellisville city limits. But they didn’t have to spray a drop of water, Graham said. They used a thermal-imaging device to make sure there were no hidden “hot spots” in the walls or ceiling of the four-bedroom, 2,860 square-foot brick home.
“I couldn’t believe nothing was still burning,” Graham said.
He credits the barking dogs and having the fire extinguishers nearby with saving the house. His 13-year-old son Taylor, who was away at Boy Scout camp, had a big hand in the heroics, too.
“We had to buy a fire extinguisher when he was working on his Safety Merit Badge,” Graham said, and they wound up getting two to comply with the safety plan recommendations.
It appeared that the fire started on an electrical power strip in the add-on den. Vinyl siding and ceiling material was melted up to 25 feet away and there was smoke damage throughout the house. But a pair of guinea pigs that were caged in the room “somehow survived,” he said.
The room is where Graham does the work for his fishing equipment business, JG2 Custom Rods. His wife and daughter also had desks and computers in there for their work. Michelle Graham, who has been a band and music teacher for Northeast Jones, Nora Davis Elementary, St. John”s Day School and Jones College, works for Trailhead Media and Julia is home-schooled.
“It could have been so much worse,” Graham said. “It had to have just started ... It had been growing by the time I got back to it with the fire extinguisher, and that was just a matter of seconds.”
The Grahams moved into the home about four years ago and they adopted Dash as a puppy right after the Christmas parade in Laurel in 2019.
“We’re lucky and blessed,” Graham said.
The family stayed with neighbors for a couple of nights and are now staying in a friend’s camp house on the Leaf River while they work to salvage, clean up and deal with insurance matters so they can get back to their home. Their daughter was “traumatized and is having nightmares” after the harrowing ordeal, he said, so they are keeping her away from the home for now.
“We are so thankful to our community,” Graham said. “Friends and neighbors have been there for us every step of the way, helping and asking how they can help.”
It was a rare happy ending for a middle-of-the-night 911 fire call, said Dana Bumgardner, spokeswoman for the Jones County Fire Council.
It serves as a reminder that families have only about four minutes to safely escape a burning home, she said.
“Once there is a fire, homes burn very, very quickly,” she said. “Therefore, availability of a fire extinguisher is a necessity in our homes. A small fire grows into a devastating fire in a matter of just a couple of minutes. An alert pup and swift, deliberate action by Mr. Graham last night saved the family's home from extensive damage.”
Residents should have a properly serviced fire extinguisher readily available in their home, she said.
In case of a fire, stay calm and remember PASS! — Pull, Aim, Squeeze and Sweep!
• Pull the pin at the top to break the seal
• Aim the extinguisher at the base of the fire,
• Squeeze the handle, and
• Sweep the extinguisher from side to side, continuing to aim at the base of the fire.
