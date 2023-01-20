After a short high-speed pursuit, a Laurel man went to jail and a Laurel Police Department cruiser went to a body shop.
Tavonte Pugh, 23, (photo in For the Record) was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on charges of felony fleeing and driving with no license.
Officer Macon Davis attempted to pull over the suspect in the Queensburg area of Laurel. But Pugh reportedly led the officer on a high-speed pursuit through Laurel, and as Davis attempted to make a turn, he ran off the road and into a deep ditch.
Other officers quickly pulled over the vehicle and took Pugh into custody.
There were approximately 1,300 traffic accidents in Laurel in 2022, LPD Chief Tomy Cox said.
“For our officers to be on the road as much as they are, and the fact that accidents rarely happen involving them just speaks for how well they drive daily,” Cox said. “They should be considered professional drivers with the amount of hours they put on the road every week.
“We would have loved it if (Pugh) would have just pulled over and allowed us to conduct our traffic stop. Incidents like these just put everyone in danger and it’s a shame when they can be helped by simply following the law.”
Pugh remained in jail at press time Friday awaiting his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court.
