A Seminary woman offered excuses spanning three continents — from African bees to being part of a plot involving the president of Russia to the possibility of contracting AIDS in prison with her ”uncle“ Charlie Sheen — for failing to pay the court and her ex-husband what she owes for tearing up his motorcycle and pickup.
Jessica Ellis, 39, has “never paid a dime” on the $8,000- plus that she owes in restitution and court fees, Judge Dal Williamson said during a hearing in Jones County Circuit Court after Ellis was arrested on a bench warrant for failing to meet the requirements of her release from prison.
Ellis pleaded guilty to two counts of felony malicious mischief in January 2019 after admitting to causing serious damage to her then-husband’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle in September 2017, then using a Toyota Yaris to ram his Chevrolet Silverado the following March. She was ordered to serve two years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
But since her release, she hasn’t made any payments or reported to community service or her probation officer as required. When the judge asked her why, Ellis went into a diatribe that covered a couple of continents and concerns and lasted several minutes.
“I’d rather not work,” she said, adding that she got a job at a local chicken plant but found out real quick that “it was hard. That’s man’s work.”
She told the court that she has a mental condition, and when the judge asked what it was, Ellis said, “I’m aggravated by men.”
But she isn’t completely opposed to interacting with the opposite sex. Ellis was serving as an online host — “socializing with guys online,” she explained — using an “app from Russia” until her username got shut down.
“Someone took it down, and I called President Putin about it,” she said.
Another kind of sting closer to home also prevented her from paying and reporting to MDOC and community service, she explained.
“I got stung by a bunch of bees — African killer bees,” she said.
Ellis went on to explain that she was being “exploited online” and told the judge that Sheen — an HIV-positive actor — is her uncle, but she couldn’t provide details of how they were related other than Sheen is her Dad’s cousin “and they keep secrets from me.” She and Sheen were in prison together, she said.
Ellis doesn’t want to have to serve any more time because “there’s no air-conditioning in prison,” she said. “I just pray I don’t have AIDS.”
She told the court she was trying to get on disability.
In April 2017, Ellis was charged with aggravated assault after being accused of attacking Angela Davis with a knife in Covington County. Ellis was then treated in a state mental facility and diagnosed with schizophrenia and psychosis brought on by the use of methamphetamine and marijuana.
According to court papers, her condition was “treatable with antipsychotic medication.” After four months in a mental facility and getting medication, she was deemed “competent to stand trial” for the malicious mischief. She decided to take a plea agreement instead.
After admitting to damaging her ex-husband’s vehicles, she was ordered to serve two years in prison, three years of post-release supervision under MDOC and pay court fees and fines of $8,413.48. Of that, $6,328.45 is restitution for her ex-husband to pay for the damage she did to his vehicles.
Williamson ordered her to serve 90 days in an MDOC Technical Violation Center for violating the terms of her release, but he delayed that sentence until she is dealt with by Covington County for the violent crime she is charged with there.
