A combination of good old-fashioned police work and new technology could lead to a breakthrough in several unsolved cases in Jones County.
Investigator Thad Windham retired from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in 2020 and returned as a part-timer last April. And now all of his time will be dedicated to seven cold cases, including two of the most notorious murders here in recent history — the December 1989 death of Christopher Kelly and the January 1993 death of Lori Hill.
“Some new DNA-testing technology has been developed in the past two or three years,” Windham said.
Armed with that knowledge, he dug into the boxes of files for each case and went to the state crime lab in Pearl to check the archives.
“I found evidence that never had been tested,” he said, so he sent it to Astrea Forensics in Santa Cruz, Calif. “I’m working closely with the MBI Cold Case Unit, and they put me on with Astrea.”
He couldn’t elaborate on the specific evidence that was sent to the private lab, but he was quick to note that he was “not knocking investigators” who handled the cases previously. “This is testing that wasn’t available at the time ... and our lab still doesn’t have.”
The private lab isn’t cheap. Basic analysis starts at around $4,700, but Sheriff Joe Berlin didn’t balk when Windham pitched him the price.
“He believes it’s worth it for these families,” Windham said.
JCSD grant administrator Lance Chancellor is applying for a Season of Justice grant in hopes of getting some financial help with the costs of the testing.
Windham has visited with Hill’s parents, explaining what he was doing and the new technology, careful not to create false hope, especially for a couple who has suffered so much heartbreak. Not only did they lose a daughter, they lost a granddaughter, too, as Lori was seven months’ pregnant when she was killed.
“They were all for it,” Windham said.
He was already familiar with them and all of the other cases he’s working. Hill’s vehicle was found on the family’s property off of Highway 588 in January 1993 and her body was found in woods down the highway in Covington County the next month.
Kelly’s burned body was found by a hunter north of Sandersville, and an autopsy showed that he had been shot. Just as with Hill’s case, Windham found undisclosed physical evidence that’s been sent to the private lab for testing.
Then there’s the case of Bridget Brown, who was last seen at a nightclub at the Jones/Forrest county line before her body was found in 1995 in Eastabuchie Park. Windham believes that case could be linked to notorious serial killer Samuel Little, who died of cancer in December 2020 in a California prison.
“I’m convinced he did it,” Windham said, but he wants to find out for sure.
Little claimed 93 victims, at least two of whom were killed in Mississippi — in Tupelo and in Harrison County on the coast.
Windham is also working with new leads and evidence in the Dec. 31, 2015 shooting death of Willie Newell at his Houston Road home in the Hoy Community. And he’s looking deeper into the drowning death of a toddler that seems suspicious to him.
Two of the cases he’s handling are for missing men — James Abel Pryor and Lewis Guy Thornton.
Pryor was reported missing in September 2015 and his abandoned vehicle was found in a wooded area in the northwest part of the county. He hasn’t been seen nor heard from since, and a lot of people who have been interviewed have their theories about what happened to him.
Thornton’s is the most recent case, having gone missing from Burnt Bridge Road in the Pendorff Community last August. Adding to the mystery is the disappearance of his pit bull Big Head.
“The dog was always with him ... they were inseparable,” Windham said. “If (Thornton) wandered into the woods and died, what about the dog?”
Windham grew up in Waynesboro and began working with the ambulance service with partner Donnie Scoggin in 1985 and got into law enforcement in 1987 as a JCSD auxiliary deputy, guarding damaged schools after the Glade tornado. He went on to work for the Laurel Police Department, first in patrol, then as an investigator before going back to JCSD as an investigator, then became chief investigator of the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. He worked as a house arrest officer for the Mississippi Department of Corrections then as an investigator for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department before returning to Jones County in 2014 to work as an investigator before spending his last full-time year-and-a-half on the job as warden of the jail.
When he returned as a part-time investigator last spring, the idea for working cold cases came to him when he started checking out some of the open, older cases that can’t get much attention because of the demands of the growing crop of current cases. He decided to ask Capt. Vince Williams, who is over the Investigations Division, if he could devote his time to the cold cases.
“Vince said, ‘Why not?’, and here we are,” Windham said. “Now these cases don’t have to be put on the back burner. They need and deserve as much attention as possible, and they’ll get my 80 hours a month. This is all I’m doing, and I love it.”
Because of all of his experience and contacts, Windham will be able to talk to investigators, who may be able to fill him in on suspicions they had but couldn’t prove or point him toward more evidence that could be tested with the new technology.
“I’m already getting some of that now,” Windham said of his conversations with ex-investigators and even people who are opening up because of the passage of time and the desire to help loved ones get answers.
“We’re doing this to give closure to the families,” Windham said. “I know that sounds like a cliché, but it’s true. It’s about being able to close the case. It’s not as much about an indictment or a conviction ...
“I want to knock on the door at Mack and Opal Hill’s house and say, ‘I think I got him.’ That’s all I’m looking for.”
