Nine volunteer fire departments along with the Ellisville Fire Department responded to a fire at the home of Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) on East Pine Street Tuesday morning in Ellisville.
EFD received the call around 8:30 a.m. and it, along with volunteers, arrived on scene just minutes after. The fire was believed to have started when a heating lamp on the outside of the house malfunctioned. The fire quickly spread to the attic, where it did the most damage. When firefighters arrived, they immediately began battling the flames and were able to save most of the home, with a few rooms in the back of the house being blackened from the smoke.
Scoggin said he was at work at the time of the incident, but that his family escaped unharmed.
“I can’t say enough about the response from the volunteers,” Scoggin said. “They acted quickly and were able to extinguish the flame before it got out of control. Structurally, we think the home is still in good standing. Most of the damage done is from smoke. We are still waiting for an inspector from our home insurance before we move forward. We are just thankful everyone was unharmed.”
— PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones Fire Council
contributed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.