The Sandersvillle Police Department and Jones County Sheriff's Department are teaming up to offer a self-defense class that’s geared toward women.
The Rape, Aggression, Defense (R.A.D.) Self-Defense class is being taught by Sgt. Liz Walley of the Sandersville Police Department. The three-night class will be 5:30-9 p.m. on Monday, March 13, Wednesday, March 15 and Friday, March 17 at the Jones County Sheriff's Department Training Center (130 North 12th Ave., Laurel) Women ages 16 and older can participate.
"This R.A.D. Self-Defense class is designed to teach women the basics of how to defend themselves against an attacker," Walley said. “We combine classroom instruction with practical, hands-on defensive tactics training to help prepare women in responding to an attack by an aggressor. This training can save lives and change outcomes.”
The cost for the class is $50 per person and is payable in cash or by check made to the “Town of Sandersville.” Women 16 and older who are interested in taking the class can call Walley at 601-394-3797 for more information and to register for the class.
The class is limited to the first 14 women who register. Additional classes will be offered if the demand for training increases.
