The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested eight people after executing a narcotics search warrant at a residence on T. Webber Drive in the Calhoun Community on Monday afternoon.
Sheriff Joe Berlin led a combined team of JCSD command staff, narcotics agents, investigators, patrol deputies and corrections officers on the raid. They arrested eight men who were inside the residence and detained three women and a man in the front yard of the residence. The four individuals who were outside the residence were later released.
“Some people can’t listen,” Berlin said at the scene of the raid. “Either quit with the dope or go somewhere else. When you become a thorn in my side, I’ll do my best to remove it. Keep messing with me and poisoning our community and you will see.”
The eight men arrested were charged with possession of paraphernalia and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. They are: Frankie Beech, 30; Preston Broome, 28; Ronald Davis, 37; Jason Herring, 34; Michael Herrington, 35; Aaron Moore, 27; Derrick Moore, 34 and Malik Newell, 23.
