Spectators flooded the streets of downtown Laurel to enjoy the 2023 Fraternal Order of Police Mardi Gras parade. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the parade was moved to Monday because of rain. Above, spectators plead for beads from the Laurel Police Department’s float rolling up North Magnolia Street. (Photo by Josh Beasley)
