Cox Roofing donates roof to second LPD officer
When the call came in to the Moss family that they had won a free roof for their home, Latoya Moss thought it was a cruel prank.
“I said,’ Y’all need to stop playing with me!’” Moss recalled with a laugh.
But it wasn’t a scam. It was just good old-fashioned generosity from a local family-owned business. Cox Roofing has been paying it forward, donating a roof to a public servant for four consecutive years now.
“Giving back to the community is something I am passionate about,” owner Jonathan Cox said. “This community has helped us get to where we are, and if I can give back and help somebody in need, I want to do that.”
Lt. Mark Evans of the Laurel Police Department, a 27-year law enforcement veteran, and his wife Felicia were the first recipients of a Cox Roofing giveaway, which begins with an application process and winners are chosen, according to need, by a panel. But as it turned out, enough materials were donated that a second roof could also be awarded this year.
That roof went to the second-place applicant, LPD Sgt. Roman Moss and his wife Latoya. Moss is a 15-year veteran of the LPD.
“Shannon Caraway persuaded me to put in an application,” Evans said. “But I kept putting it off and putting it off until finally, she told me that she was going to take me down there herself. So she brought me down here (to Cox Roofing) and I put in for it.”
Lt. Evans and his family were in a bind at the time. They had received a quote for a roof and had saved up money for it. They were denied insurance on the house until it could be re-roofed. But their son was involved in a serious automobile accident that required weeks and weeks in intensive care, and their savings had to be redirected toward his medical costs.
“It truly was a blessing in the storm for us,” Felicia Evans said.
Sgt. Moss and his family were also in great need after recent storms had blown many shingles off their roof, leaving several exposed areas.
“Cox Roofing really came through for us,” Moss said. “I just thank them for everything they have done, and I thank Jehovah for allowing them to do this.”
Cox was glad to be there in their time of need.
“It’s life-changing, and that’s why we do this,” he said.
The roof giveaway is a highlight of the year for him and his wife Tracy, as well as all of the staff and employees of the company.
The shingles for both roofs were donated by Atlas Roofings of Meridian. It is the only shingle manufacturer in Mississippi and has been employing Mississippians for more than 40 years.
“If Jonathan (Cox) says he wants to support the community, then it’s an Atlas community, too,” company representative Blake Carroll said. “It is a way for us to give back to the people that have helped us last as long as we have.”
Beacon Building Products provided the flashings, vents and other roofing components while Cox Roofing supplied all of the labor.
“We are just trying to take care of the folks that take care of us,” Beacon representative Daniel Carley said. “Law enforcement, veterans and teachers often get overlooked, so this is an opportunity to give back to them for all they have done for us.”
Considering that the average roof today costs between $15,000 to $18,000, this is no small act of generosity. But the Cox Roofing family plans to continue this loving provision every year.
In fact, next year’s roof giveaway will be designated for a local school teacher. The drawing will coincide with National Teacher Appreciation Week in May, but applications are now being accepted.
“This will truly be an answer to prayers for somebody,” Jones County Schools Superintendent Dr. B.R. Jones said. “It is such a worthwhile cause and a great community service, especially from a local, family-owned business.”
To apply, reach out to Cox Roofing at coxroofinggiveaway@gmail.com or call (601) 319-7857.
