Revered retired general recalls foundation Oak Park provided, his role in building of Vietnam memorial
Editor’s note: George B. Price, 93, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general from Laurel who now lives in Columbia, Md., was one of four veterans featured in a special tribute in the October edition of AARP Bulletin. Here is his story in his words.
I have to give credit to my hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. Every day when I went to school (at Oak Park), we sang the national anthem. We said the Pledge of Allegiance. In my hometown, we were raised to believe that service to one’s country was an honorable and dignified profession, and we were raised to love our country.
We had African American veterans of World War I living in my hometown. So we had role models. It was a community spirit. Everybody felt part of it, including my sister Leontyne Price, who went on to become the famous opera singer.
I first left home on a football scholarship to (what is now South Carolina State University), but I was fully determined to become a military officer. I qualified for ROTC. In the summer after my junior year — this was during the period when President Truman signed the desegregation order for the armed forces — we were training in Georgia, where there were strict segregation laws. We worked through that. It was difficult, but we focused.
I graduated from college and went back to Fort Benning. At this time, the Army was not only desegregating, but also deploying to a war zone — on the Korean Peninsula. I was assigned as an officer to the 45th Infantry Division in Korea.
From the day I put on the uniform, I felt it was my job to perform above and beyond the call of duty. So that’s what I did. I was in combat nearly every day I was in Korea. I was wounded and spent six months in the hospital in Virginia.
I went to airborne school. I went to Army Ranger school. I served as an adviser to the South Vietnamese Army during the Vietnam War and embedded with them as part of their team. I served in Central America and I was a brigade commander in Germany. Then I ultimately became chief of staff of the 1st United States Army, in 1976.
My obligation was to be the best officer I could, in service to my country and to the soldiers whom I led. That’s what had been instilled in me by my community and my mentors, as a kid growing up in Mississippi.
In the late 1970s, I was asked to represent the minority community with regard to building the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. At the time, a core group of people — about 12 folks — were working on this, led by Jan Scruggs, a Vietnam veteran whose dreams it was to build this memorial. I met with them and I was captivated by their plans. I told them I wanted to help any way I could, and this became one of the biggest thrills of my life.
At one point, the architect in charge, Maya Lin, came under fire. As far as I was concerned, this was a major display of ignorance. The wall was designed so that each person who visited can draw his or her own conclusions about that era, in order to help reconcile the country.
It’s an enormous sensation that people feel when they see their reflection in the wall imposed on the names of the 58,318 people who were killed in the war. It took years for this monument to be realized. But it was worth every minute.
