52-year-old accused of assaulting minors, puppies with truck
•
A Laurel man is accused of ramming his truck at least three times into another truck with two boys and a passel of puppies inside.
Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to an aggravated assault call just off Highway 84 East at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and it was reported that a man rammed a truck containing his son, his son’s friend and some puppies. The tan Mitsubishi Raider that was allegedly attacked belonged to Suzette Fulgham, mother of the son’s friend. The boy’s friend had come to pick him up after he and his father had exchanged harsh words, sources said.
James Weaver, 52, faces a charge of felony aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to life. A trooper on the scene noted Weaver would likely be charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, but that charge hasn’t appeared in the Jones County jail docket.
Fulgham alleged the boy who was attacked frequently had confrontations with his father leading up to this incident, sometimes having to “fight him off.” Her son went to pick the boy up after the latter called to say his father was intoxicated and trying to kick him out of their home.
When the boys drove away, Weaver allegedly got in his truck and followed them. Weaver then allegedly rammed the corner of his dark-gray Chevy Silverado into Fulgham’s Raider several times, witnesses said. The wheel well of the Silverado was heavily damaged.
Weaver was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center. Some distressed puppies could be heard yipping from the cab of the Raider after a reporter arrived.
Powers Fire & Rescue, MHP, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and EMServ responded to the scene.
